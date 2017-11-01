Submit Post Advertise

Metro Jide Tinubu, First Son Of APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu, Is Dead

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Nov 1, 2017 at 6:11 PM. Views count: 1418

    Jide Tinubu, son of the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dead.

    In a tweet by @APCUKingdom, the party prayed for the repose of the soul of the son of the national leader of the ruling APC.

    “It’s with regrets that we inform Nigerians of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, @AsiwajuTinubu. RIP”.

    The tweet is sequel to the letter from the chairman of the party in Lagos State, Mr. Otunba Ajomole, to the party, which reads:

    “It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the son of our dear esteemed leader, Asiwaju Nola Ahmed Tinubu”


    “Please commiserate with him”.

    Late Jide is a law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England. He obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.

    Comments