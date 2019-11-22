Vacancy Job Vacancies at the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) - Myjobmag

#1
African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent.

There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries)....

jobs.jpg

For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2qAcXrF

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[13]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top