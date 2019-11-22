African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent.
There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries)....
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2qAcXrF
Get more Latest Jobs
There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries)....
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2qAcXrF
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[13]