Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola, yesterday opened his defence in his trial over allegations of fraud to the tune of over $40 million.
Azibola and his company, One Plus Holding Limited are been prosecuted by the federal government for allegedly taking possession of …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QPJP7c
Get More Nigeria Political News
Azibola and his company, One Plus Holding Limited are been prosecuted by the federal government for allegedly taking possession of …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QPJP7c
Get More Nigeria Political News