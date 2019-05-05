Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, have paid tribute to late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who died 9 years ago. Jonathan who served with Yar’Adua as Vice President and later became president after his death, described …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2ZWVFBV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2ZWVFBV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]