Nigeria's ex President Goodluck Jonathan has affirmed that Ali Modu Sheriff is the leader of the PDP. Jonathan met with Sheriff on Monday and afterward referred to him as "my chair." Speaking after the closed door meeting with Sheriff, Jonathan said, “We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics. It is the way we resolve these differences that makes us human beings and that is what makes us leaders. We are not factionalised. We are one. I have met with Sheriff. And I have met with others. I will meet with others, so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party”. Also speaking, Sheriff who noted that he will not join issues with anybody said, “If I go down to their level, it means we are the same. We only have one PDP and only one chairman. We are putting things together to ensure that the party is united. We don’t want to have a divided house. We only have one PDP; we don’t have anything like caretaker committee.” The rival Ahmed Makarfi faction yesterday also held a meeting to discuss how to address Modu Sheriff's victory at the appeal court. The faction agreed unanimously to fight the court's verdict at the supreme court.