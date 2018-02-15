Submit Post Advertise

Politics Jonathan meeting with Secondus, PDP, NWC members – Daily Post Nigeria

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Feb 15, 2018 at 3:12 PM. Views count: 321

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    National chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, is in a meeting with former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.

    This was disclosed by the PDP chairman on his twitter page.

    Also in the meeting are members of the National Working Committee.

    He wrote, “PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus with NWC members in consultative meeting with former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

    However, the reason for the meeting was not disclosed.



    pdp jonathan.jpg


    Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://ift.tt/2oa7dj1
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Feb 15, 2018 at 3:36 PM
    siteadmin, Feb 15, 2018 at 3:12 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Jonathan meeting Secondus
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Jonathan, Babangida In Closed-door meeting in Minna

      RemmyAlex, Oct 18, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,582
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 18, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Atiku Meets Jonathan, Considers PDP Offers For 2019 Presidency

      RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      5,591
      Albert Alagbor
      Oct 9, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Sheriff Boycotts, As Jonathan, Fayose, Akpabio Attend PDP Caucus Meeting

      RemmyAlex, Jul 18, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      2,138
      sandra Chinasa
      Jul 18, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Osinbajo, Ex-VP, Namadi Sambo In Closed-door Meeting

      RemmyAlex, May 10, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      8
      Views:
      1,391
      chidera agbo
      May 11, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      PDP Crisis: Sheriff Postpones NEC Meeting, Pull Out Of Jonathan's Truce Team

      RemmyAlex, Apr 28, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,542
      RemmyAlex
      Apr 28, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      PDP Crisis: Why I Walked Out On Jonathan, Others - Sheriff

      RemmyAlex, Apr 7, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      5,026
      RemmyAlex
      Apr 7, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      PDP Crisis: What Jonathan Said After Sheriff Stormed Out Of Meeting

      RemmyAlex, Apr 7, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      6,271
      frando AB
      Apr 7, 2017

    Comments