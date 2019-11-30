Sports Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Continue Winning Streak – Information Nigeria

#1
Portuguese Manager, Jose Mourinho, has not only gotten Tottenham back to winning ways, but he has also gotten them playing with identity and champions mentality.

Since the Portuguese took over weeks ago, the North London side have been on a winning streak that stretches …

jose.JPG

read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2P0rHYV

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top