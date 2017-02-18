Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho has vowed not to rest key players as his side travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday. While at Chelsea, he said he “gambled too much” and that he won't risk throwing away Manchester United’s FA Cup chances. I gambled too much,” he said, recalling when he managed Chelsea. “I focused too much on Barcelona and Liverpool. It was good because we beat Barcelona and won the final against Liverpool. “So it was good. But the feeling that I threw it away was not good. “So I don’t throw it away. If I lose, I lose because the opponent was better or because we didn’t play well but I am not going to throw it away.