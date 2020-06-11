(VIDEO): Joy Nunieh testifies before House C'ttee public hearing on NDDC - Vanguard News
By Idowu Bankole The former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, has appeared before the house of representatives committee on NDDC, testifying on the alleged misappropriation of funds in the agency. Thecable reported that Nunieh was meant to...
www.vanguardngr.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Last edited:[210]