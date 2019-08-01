Chester Hollman spent 28 years behind bars, knowing every single day that he served that he is innocent. Now the court knows that too.
Hollman had his conviction overturned, his charges dropped and he is now fully exonerated. Hollman’s exoneration had been in the works for years, through various …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2GzYPDF
Get more World News
Hollman had his conviction overturned, his charges dropped and he is now fully exonerated. Hollman’s exoneration had been in the works for years, through various …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2GzYPDF
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]