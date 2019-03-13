Politics Just in: Buhari approves 64million Euros for water supply – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has just approved a whooping sum of 64 million Euros for a facility to supply water in Kano State.

According to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the facility from the French Development Agency will provide potable water for 1.5 million people in the …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TD78Hp

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top