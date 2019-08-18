JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro JUST IN: Police speak on Lagos violence – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The police on Sunday said the violence that broke out at Ile-Epo Bus Stop, Lagos, did not end in casualties.

Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkanah, said in a statement to PREMIUM TMES that the fracas was between Hausa scavengers and Awawa ‘cult boys’...

police.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZcjofJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top