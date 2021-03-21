Chinedu Iroka
Juventus’ Title Hopes Dealt Major Blow With Defeat To Lowly Benevento
Juventus’s hopes of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title took a major blow on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat against lowly Benevento. Argentine forward Adolfo Gaich scored the only goal after 69 minutes following a bad backpass from Juventus midfielder Arthur. Andrea Pirlo’s side stay third, 10...
www.channelstv.com