Chinedu Iroka

www.channelstv.com

Juventus’ Title Hopes Dealt Major Blow With Defeat To Lowly Benevento

Juventus’s hopes of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title took a major blow on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat against lowly Benevento. Argentine forward Adolfo Gaich scored the only goal after 69 minutes following a bad backpass from Juventus midfielder Arthur. Andrea Pirlo’s side stay third, 10...
