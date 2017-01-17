Juventus have unveiled a new club logo at an event in Milan on Monday evening, marking a dramatic departure from their traditional crest. The new badge was revealed at a special ceremony led by Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli at the Museum of Science & Technology. It will becoming the club's new primary logo immediately but will not appear on their shirts until new jerseys are released at the beginning of next season. "We are here to present what will be the future of Juventus in the coming years," Agnelli said. "In order to grow we must keep winning and evolve our language to achieve new targets. "The new logo defines a sense of belonging and a style that allows us to communicate our way of being." The Bianconeri have already updated their official website and social media accounts to reflect the change in branding. See photo of the new logo below: