Singer and actor Sulli was found dead Monday (Oct 14) at a house in Seongnam, south of Seoul, police have confirmed. Her manager found her dead on the second floor.
She debuted as a member of K-pop act f(x) in 2009. She went on a yearlong hiatus in 2014, citing hate comments and rumours
Read more at https://www.star2.com/entertainment/2019/10/14/k-pop-singer-sulli-found-dead/#omWO5LajByexMLCD.99
