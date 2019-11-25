Entertainment K-Pop star, Goo Hara found dead at her home aged 28 six months after suicide bid – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
K Pop singer and ex Kara band member Goo Hara has been found dead at home six months after trying to take her own life.

Local news channels reported the 28-year-old star was found on Sunday evening at her home in Gangnam’s Cheongdam neighborhood....

hara.JPG

via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37B3ukH

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top