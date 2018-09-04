The Kano State Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday rejected the dissolution of the executive of the party.
Addressing party members at the state secretariat along Maiduguri road, on behalf of gubernatorial aspirants, Engr Sarki Labaran said the action of the National Headquarters of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NaSjrl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Addressing party members at the state secretariat along Maiduguri road, on behalf of gubernatorial aspirants, Engr Sarki Labaran said the action of the National Headquarters of …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NaSjrl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]