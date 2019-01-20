The Kano State government has denied allegation linking the revocation of contracts for four major ongoing road projects in the state, worth over N5b to the alleged bribery video involving Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Some …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2FCwj5y
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2FCwj5y
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]