Sports Kante, Luiz Score As Chelsea Defeat Man City – 360Nobs.com

N’Golo Kante and David Luiz scored two goals for Chelsea that ended Manchester City’s victorious run in the Premier League this season in a clash on Saturday evening.

Kante scored first on 45th minutes into the match, while Luiz doubled it …



