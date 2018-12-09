  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Kante, Luiz Help Chelsea End Man City's Unbeaten Run

Manchester City dominated most of the match, but goals from N’Golo Kante and David Luiz ensured it was Chelsea who triumphed.

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season as N’Golo Kante and David Luiz secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. …



