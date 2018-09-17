Entertainment Kanye West Changes Name To Ye – Channels Television

#1
Kanye West has decided that he now wants to be called Ye. But on political matters, nothing has changed for the pro-Trump rapper.

“The being formally (sic) known as Kanye West. I am Ye,” he wrote on Twitter. Ye has long been a nickname for West, along with Yeezy, …



via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2Okd9W1

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top