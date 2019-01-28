Binta Masari, wife of the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has distributed N510 million in support of her husband’s reelection bid.
Masari shared the money among 10,200 women during a flag-off campaign in support of her husband’s reelection on Sunday in Katsina. The Peoples Democratic Party …
