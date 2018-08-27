The Kebbi State government last year earned about N150 billion from the sale of its locally cultivated rice, the Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said.
According to Bagudu, Kebbi State is the highest producer of rice, onions and pepper in the country. The governor disclosed this when he …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2odpblp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Bagudu, Kebbi State is the highest producer of rice, onions and pepper in the country. The governor disclosed this when he …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2odpblp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]