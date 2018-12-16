Entertainment Kelly Hansome reveals why his songs’ popularity never translated to wealth – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Kelechi Orji, aka Kelly Hansome, who used to be one of the leading artistes in Nigeria when his songs ruled the airwaves, has revealed that his songs’ popularity never translated to wealth.

While speaking in a chat with PUNCH’s Sunday Scoop, Nigerian singer, Kelechi Orji, popularly known as Kelly Hansome, …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2S4MPxI

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top