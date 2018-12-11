Popular Nollywood producer and scriptwriter, Kemi Adetiba has disclosed that ‘King of Boys’, a 2018 movie, has raked in N200 million at the box office.
Adetiba visited her Instagram page on Monday, December 10, to announce this. She wrote: …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2PwJXaJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Adetiba visited her Instagram page on Monday, December 10, to announce this. She wrote: …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2PwJXaJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]