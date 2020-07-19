Kidnapped man 65, dies after family paid N1.2m ransom - New Telegraph
A 65-year-old man, who was kidnapped, has died after his abductors delayed his release even after his wife had paid the sum of N1. 2 million demanded by the man’s abductors. The victim, Sokari Braide, according to the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, was…
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!