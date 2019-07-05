Metro Kidnappers free Abuja victim after ‘$15,000 ransom - The Cable

Aishat Ardo, one of the residents of Abuja who was kidnapped on Saturday, has been freed after a ransom was paid by her father.

TheCable learnt that she was released by her abductors on Sunday night after her father paid $15,000 in bitcoin.

She was said to have been released in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

