Aishat Ardo, one of the residents of Abuja who was kidnapped on Saturday, has been freed after a ransom was paid by her father.
TheCable learnt that she was released by her abductors on Sunday night after her father paid $15,000 in bitcoin.
She was said to have been released in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.
