No fewer than 3,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other registered political parties decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state. A former chairman of Olamaboro local council, Mr Gabriel Olofu, who led the defectors, said their decision was a demonstration of their gratitude to the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello for the "unparalleled development" and the accelerated infrastructural and human capital advancement the area. The Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Mr Edward Onoja said the state had been in the dark for 13 of the 26 years of its creation due to the mis-rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The defectors were received by the Deputy Governor, Chief Simon Achuba at the occasion which was graced by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike and the APC Zonal Leader, Alhaji Linco Ibrahim Ocheje among many others. - Dailytrust