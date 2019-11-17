Metro KogiDecides: INEC declares 30 staff missing – Premium Times Nigeria

The electoral commission, INEC, has declared 30 of its staff missing. The ad-hoc staff took part in Saturday’s Kogi State governorship election.

They were posted to Olamaboro Local Government Area (LGA) by the commission. They were declared missing around 1 a.m. on Sunday during the final collation …

inec.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/344Hixf

