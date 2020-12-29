Video Kukah: I did NOT call for a coup — I only spoke the truth on Buhari’s nepotism | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Kukah: I did NOT call for a coup — I only spoke the truth on Buhari’s nepotism - The Cable
  • El Rufai Directs Nigerian Breweries To Reduce Beer Production | Sahara Reporters
  • COVID-19 second wave: FG, National Assembly consider UK, US flights’ ban next week - Punch Newspaper
  • 2023: TB Joshua releases big statement on “prophesying” an Igbo man will succeed Buhari – Legit.ng
  • Saudi Arabia bans child marriages – Linda Ikeji’s Blog


Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Kukah: I did NOT call for a coup — I only spoke the truth on Buhari’s nepotism - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/kukah-i-did-not-call-for-a-coup-i-only-spoke-the-truth-on-buharis-nepotism
Metro - El Rufai Directs Nigerian Breweries To Reduce Beer Production | Sahara Reporters

https://t.co/r368ucqkE5
Metro - COVID-19 second wave: FG, National Assembly consider UK, US flights’ ban next week - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/covid-19-second-wave-fg-national-assembly-consider-uk-us-flights-ban-next-week/
Metro - 2023: TB Joshua releases big statement on “prophesying” an Igbo man will succeed Buhari – Legit.ng

https://www.legit.ng/1395549-2023-i-orji-kalu-nigerias-president-tb-joshua.html
World - Saudi Arabia bans child marriages – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/saudi-arabia-bans-child-marriages.html
