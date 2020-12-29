In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Kukah: I did NOT call for a coup — I only spoke the truth on Buhari’s nepotism - The Cable
- El Rufai Directs Nigerian Breweries To Reduce Beer Production | Sahara Reporters
- COVID-19 second wave: FG, National Assembly consider UK, US flights’ ban next week - Punch Newspaper
- 2023: TB Joshua releases big statement on “prophesying” an Igbo man will succeed Buhari – Legit.ng
- Saudi Arabia bans child marriages – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
