Metro Kwara Assembly Summons MTN Over 'Wrong Installation' of Mast

    The Kwara House of Assembly on Monday summoned the management of MTN Nigeria over alleged “wrong installation’’ of mast at Budo Egba area of Ilorin.

    mast.jpg

    The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summon was sequel to a complaint a resident filed before the House Committee on Public Petitions.

    The committee’s chairman, Alhaji Adeayo Mohammed, said that the petition was filed by Chief Oladele Olanrewaju, through his counsel, Mr Teju Oguntoye.

    According to him, the petitioner claimed that the installation of the mast was causing environmental hazard to residents.

    Mohammed said the committee would investigate the matter thoroughly and directed MTN management in the state and other stakeholders to appear before the committee on March 3.



    NAN
     
