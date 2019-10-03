Justforex_nb_campaign

Daily Mail is reporting that Kylie Jenner was spotted with her former boyfriend Tyga late on Tuesday night, shortly after news of her break with Travis Scott surfaced.

However, a source told E! News about the meeting, saying, “Nothing romantic is going on...

Kylie Jenner drives to Tyga's recording studio at 2am after night out

The 22-year-old was pictured for the first time since news of the break-up emerged in exclusive pictures obtained by DailyMail.com.
