Sports LA Galaxy Release Former Chelsea Defender Ashley Cole – 360Nobs.com

#1
Ashley Cole has been released by Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Major League Soccer club said in a statement it had declined to exercise an option to re-sign Cole for the 2019 season.....



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2FIahz4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top