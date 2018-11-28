Sports LA Galaxy Release Former Chelsea and England Left-back, Ashley Cole – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Ashley Cole has been released by his American club after his contract expired. The club decided not to exercise an option to re-sign Cole, 37, along with seven other players.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea defender joined LA Galaxy in 2016 and was named captain …



