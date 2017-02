Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat, the National Publicity Secretary, Ebere Ifendu, said the lone senator of the party, Senator Omo-Agege’s plot to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the reason for fuelling the ‘fake faction’.She said the party is aware that the senator has been romancing the ruling APC, and attending its meeting in Delta State since he won his election on the platform of Labour Party, thereby causing artificial crises for him to officially defect to APC.