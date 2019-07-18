JustForex Trading - Start Now

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the suspension of the party’s National Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Mr Abdulkadir had been controversially suspended by the Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government Area of the party in Sokoto State. He was accused of working against the APC in the Sokoto State governorship election.



