It is not news that people suffered during the 2019 BBNaija auditions. But this video of a graduate blasting the organizers of the 2019 Big Brother Naija auditions has gone viral.
In the video, the obviously enervated lady poured out her frustrations on the BBNaija organizers. Many that reacted to the …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2u75Hlj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In the video, the obviously enervated lady poured out her frustrations on the BBNaija organizers. Many that reacted to the …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2u75Hlj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[6]