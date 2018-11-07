Metro Lady in sex video with Lekki pastor weeps bitterly in interview with BBC – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Tamara Okpewho, the Nigerian lady who appeared in the leaked sex video with a popular Lekki pastor, Chris Omatsola, granted an interview with BBC Pidgin.

In course of the session Tamara broke down at some point when it became very emotional – Tamara, who was engaged to Apostle Omatsola …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2STfNkJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top