Bizzare photos making rounds shows a certain Nigerian lady taking hard drugs, and also exposing her breast in public in order to win iPhone X.
According to the Facebook user who posted the reported the incident, the lady was promised an iPhone X on one condition, that she …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2xPgy5z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the Facebook user who posted the reported the incident, the lady was promised an iPhone X on one condition, that she …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2xPgy5z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]