Lafarge Africa Plc said on Wednesday that the company spent N661.63 million on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives across Nigeria in 2017.
Mrs Temitope Oguntokun, Head, Sustainability and Corporate Brand, stated this at a news conference on Lafarge Africa’s fifth National Literacy Competition (LANLC) in Lagos. Oguntokun …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2xy0ynv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Mrs Temitope Oguntokun, Head, Sustainability and Corporate Brand, stated this at a news conference on Lafarge Africa’s fifth National Literacy Competition (LANLC) in Lagos. Oguntokun …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2xy0ynv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]