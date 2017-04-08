Massive panic early Saturday morning at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos as an inexplicable vibration erupted in a part of the Departure Hall being used by Royal Air Maroc. According to Sahara Reporters, the area, which houses check-in counters 37 to 41, began vibrating at about 2 am for some hours. A passenger of Royal Air Maroc, who identified himself simply as Abdul, told Sahara Reporters on the phone at about 3 am that the reason for the vibration could not be ascertained, and said he feared the airport may soon collapse. Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel who spoke on the condition of anonymity said their attention was drawn to the “unusual vibration” by some passengers and airline staff. According to the source, immediately the department was notified of the vibration, they alerted firefighters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as well as the engineering department who immediately swung into action, but could not identify the cause of the vibration. Henrietta Yakubu, the Acting Manager of Corporate Communications of FAAN, mobile phone was switched off for reaction on the matter. Source: Sahara Reporters