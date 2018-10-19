Lagos has more concentration of people with “discretionary” spending power of at least US$5,500 (N1.98 million) per annum than 46 other countries in Africa.
Premium consumers are people, who after spending on necessities like rent, food and school fees, still have at least N1.98 …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2Cv4fPd
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Premium consumers are people, who after spending on necessities like rent, food and school fees, still have at least N1.98 …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2Cv4fPd
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]