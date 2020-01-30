Business Lagos seals N100bn bond deal for infrastructure financing – Businessday NG

#1
Lagos State government on Wednesday leaped forward in its quest to bridge the state infrastructure gap, as it signed the N100.33 billion infrastructure bond to be sourced from capital market to fund infrastructure and pressing capital projects.

At a signing ceremony held at the Banquet Hall at the …

lagos.JPG

Read more via Businessday NG – https://ift.tt/2uHcjdC

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top