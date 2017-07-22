Local Government elections in underway in Lagos state. - The state Electoral body has said that results would be announced immediately at various units. - On Saturday morning, the Lagos State Police Command said five fake party agents have been arrested. It, however, did not state where the arrest was made and the identities of the suspects. - Governor Akinwunmi Ambode votes at Ward A6 Unit 33 - Crisis at Agege Local Government Secretariat at the moment after agents of the opposition parties in the state found ballot papers in one of seven commercial buses in front of the secretariat. It was learnt that the two occupants of the vehicle ran away after the ballot papers were discovered by the opposition party agents. The agents are accusing the ruling APC in the state of trying to rig the election. - Lagos is too cosmopolitan for us not to have credible election, Governor Ambode said after casting his vote. - Low turnout mar polls as voting begins state-wide.