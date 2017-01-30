For several hours on February 11 when the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon flags off, some major roads in Lagos shall be closed to regular traffic and the General Manager of the event, Yusuf Alli, has on Sunday released the details of the route plan to alert the public on movement. Alli disclosed that for about twelve hours some part of Lagos will be shut down for the safety of thousands of runners, hundreds of thousands of cheering fans and millions of Lagosians. In view of the arrangements for the race, he urged residents of Ikeja and environ going to Victoria Island to go through Ikorodu Road while vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2 and environ going to Victoria Island are advised to go through Apapa and Orile to link Eko Bridge. Similarly, residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environ are to avoid Alhaji Masha Road and National Stadium areas to link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu routes. Also, vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environ can link Victoria Island through Ojota and Ikorodu Road while vehicles from Okota would have to go through Mile 2 to Orile. For traffic from Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island, the public have been advised to go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue) unto Eko Bridge while those from Epe, Ajah, Lekki and environ are to use the alternative route to Victoria Island just as Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland are to use Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link and Osborne Road to the Mainland. According to the organisers of the marathon, some roads will necessarily be totally or partially closed. “The Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.15 am to 2pm. Alaka Road Service lane will be closed from 5.45 am to 7.30 am. National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45am to 9 am. Antony Village to to Oworosoki will be closed from 7.15 am to 9 am. Adekunle Junction that links Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.30 am to 2pm.’’ Ali also informed that runners will start collecting their kits from February 1, 2017 at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium. The media accreditation for the event is also said to be in process. “I am also happy to inform our media partners that they can collect their accreditation form at the Marathon Office, Teslim Balogun Stadium. The deadline for collection and submission is February 6 and accreditation cards will be distributed on February 9, 2017”.