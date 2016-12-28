Submit Post Advertise

Metro Lagos State Govt Removes 2 Roundabouts on Lekki-Epe Expressway

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Dec 28, 2016 at 10:10 AM. Views count: 248

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The Lagos State Government has removed the Jakande and Chisco roundabouts in Ikate Elegushi axis of the state as part of efforts to reduce travel time on the Lekki–Epe expressway.

    Anofi Elegushi, Acting Commissioner for Transportation, who briefed newsmen after the opening of the modified Jakande junction, said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration was determined more than ever to make this Yuletide period stress free as far as traffic was concerned.

    The Lagos State Government on August 17 announced that three roundabouts along the Lekki-Epe Expressway would be removed. The planned removal of the three roundabouts on the Lekki-Epe Expressway include the 4th Roundabout (Elegushi); 5th Roundabout (Jakande) and the 8th Roundabout (VGC).
     
    Jules, Dec 28, 2016 at 10:10 AM
  2. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Great idea... But eh wait, why at the commissioner's arena :)
     
    RemmyAlex, Dec 28, 2016 at 10:16 AM
