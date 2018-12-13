  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports Lagos wins squash, taekwondo gold – Newtelegraph

#1
Team Lagos once again showed their supremacy in Nigerian squash when they hauled three medals in the singles events on Wednesday.

The final of the men’s singles was between two Lagos athletes, Wale Amao and Olanrewaju Yusuf Abdulrahman, a game between two childhood friends. However, after …



read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RRjeHT

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top