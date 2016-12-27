Nigerians in Laogs state are warming up to buying a bag of Lake rice for N12,000 despite the trouble associated with getting it. Early reviews suggest Lagosians love the initiative and the product. A 50kg bag of imported rice costs 17,000 to 22,000 on the market. According to Mr. Kehinde Ibiora: “I bought a bag of rice. The initiative is indeed good. However, the crowd is huge. Controlling the crowd is equally tasking. People say the rice is delicious and of high quality.” Mr. Kehinde Alanran: “[It] saves cost and avoids buying adulterated rice, which have dominated our markets astronomic rise in the price of rice. We thank the state government for this initiative. We hope more will be made available and the process of purchasing easier. With the issue of plastic rice flooding the market, this is a safer option because we can trust the source “- Mr. Kehinde Alanran Mrs. Funmi Alebiousu: “It [has] helped the masses to save about N10,000 at this time of national crisis. I will like to tell Lagos residents. I did not believe when I heard about this initiative. After I made payment, I came here and pick a bag of rice I paid for. The crowd is much, but the initiative is real.” Mrs. Aminatu Alabi: “I got here this morning. I was told I could pay through the POS. I did immediately. The process was free and fair. And the state officials are not particular about whether you work with Lagos State Government or you belong to any tribe. As long as you live, you are entitled to buy a bag. “I was allowed to buy only one bag. I purchased a 50-kg bag of rice at the N12,000. And there is no additional charge. The government officials only told us to queue. When it is your turn, you will be asked to pay and take away your rice. It is as simple process”