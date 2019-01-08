The minister said Atiku Abubakar’s campaign team has lost steam, and all it is doing is to make wild allegations not backed by facts. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the purported leaked audio of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, criticising President …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – http://bit.ly/2C68xul
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – http://bit.ly/2C68xul
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[94]