Sports LaLiga: I won't wash my jersey after hugging Messi – Braithwaite

Barcelona’s new striker, Martin Braithwaite, has joked he won’t wash his kit, after hugging Lionel Messi, during a 5-0 win against Eibar on Saturday.

Braithwaite arrived from Leganes on Thursday for €18million. The Danish international was introduced for the final 20 minutes and laid on a cross …

